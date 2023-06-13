Child of Dearborn police officer dies in accidental shooting over the weekend involving a toddler today.

Posted on June 13, 2023

Over the weekend, a 2-1/2-year-old passed away after gaining access to a loaded firearm in Howell. According to sources, the child’s father is a Dearborn Police Department officer.

News Source : WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Source Link :Toddler killed in weekend accidental shooting is child of Dearborn police officer/

