Child of Dearborn police officer dies in accidental shooting over the weekend involving a toddler today.

Over the weekend, a 2-1/2-year-old passed away after gaining access to a loaded firearm in Howell. According to sources, the child’s father is a Dearborn Police Department officer.
News Source : WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Source Link :Toddler killed in weekend accidental shooting is child of Dearborn police officer/