Child of Dearborn police officer dies in accidental shooting over the weekend involving a toddler today.

Over the weekend, a 2-1/2-year-old passed away after gaining access to a loaded firearm in Howell. According to sources, the child’s father is a Dearborn Police Department officer.

Accidental shooting involving toddler in Dearborn Police officer’s child killed in weekend shooting Tragedy strikes as toddler dies in Dearborn shooting Gun safety measures urged after Dearborn toddler’s death Community mourns loss of toddler in accidental shooting involving police officer’s child

News Source : WXYZ-Detroit Videos

Source Link :Toddler killed in weekend accidental shooting is child of Dearborn police officer/