Child of Dearborn police officer dies in accidental shooting over the weekend involving a toddler today.

Over the weekend, a toddler of 2 and a half years old passed away in Howell after gaining access to a loaded firearm. According to reports from 7 Action News, the child’s father is an officer with the Dearborn Police Department.

