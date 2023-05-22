“child seizure victim” : “Child becomes unresponsive during CBP visit with mother carrying her, possible seizure”

“Mother Carrying Seizure-Stricken Girl Identified as Suspect in CBP Records”
According to CBP records, a third visit occurred around 1:55 PM, during which the mother was holding the girl who seemed to be experiencing a seizure. The records show that the child became unresponsive after this visit. An image accompanying the statement shows a screenshot of the CBP records.
News Source : San Angelo LIVE!
- Border Protection
- Immigration Policies
- Child Custody
- Migrant Detention
- Immigration Reform