“child seizure victim” : “Child becomes unresponsive during CBP visit with mother carrying her, possible seizure”

“Mother Carrying Seizure-Stricken Girl Identified as Suspect in CBP Records”

According to CBP records, a third visit occurred around 1:55 PM, during which the mother was holding the girl who seemed to be experiencing a seizure. The records show that the child became unresponsive after this visit. An image accompanying the statement shows a screenshot of the CBP records.

Read Full story : Border Protection Issues Troubling Statement on Death of 8-year-old in Custody /

News Source : San Angelo LIVE!

Border Protection Immigration Policies Child Custody Migrant Detention Immigration Reform