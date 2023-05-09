“Child shot in Louisiana hide and seek game” : Child playing hide and seek shot by Louisiana man

Child playing hide and seek in Louisiana shot by a man

A man from Louisiana has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery after shooting at children who were playing hide and seek outside his home. David Doyle, 58, fired his gun when he saw shadows outside his property and hit a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment but her injuries were not life-threatening. Doyle has been charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. It is unclear if he has an attorney to represent him in court.

News Source : JournalStar.com

