Child Shot on Mother’s Day Passes Away After 10-Year Struggle with Injuries

10-Year-Old Who Was Shot On Mother’s Day Has Died From Her Injuries

It’s a sad day for the family of 10-year-old Ny-Andra Dyer who was shot on Mother’s Day in Miami. After fighting for her life for almost a week, Ny-Andra passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The Tragic Incident

The incident happened on May 9, 2021, when Ny-Andra and her family were attending a Mother’s Day gathering in the Brownsville area of Miami. According to police, someone fired shots into the crowd, and Ny-Andra was hit by a stray bullet that entered her head.

She was immediately rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she underwent surgery and was placed on life support. Her family and friends prayed for her recovery and hoped that she would pull through, but unfortunately, she lost her battle on Saturday afternoon.

Community Response

The shooting has left the community in shock and disbelief. The Miami-Dade Police Department is still investigating the incident and has asked for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Local leaders have also spoken out about the tragedy. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted, “My heart breaks for Ny-Andra Dyer’s family. A 10-year-old girl should be celebrating her mother on Mother’s Day, not fighting for her life.” She also urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help bring justice for Ny-Andra.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also released a statement expressing his condolences to Ny-Andra’s family and calling for action to end gun violence. “It is heartbreaking to learn of the passing of Ny-Andra Dyer, who was shot on Mother’s Day. This senseless act of violence is a tragedy for her family and our entire state,” he said.

Remembering Ny-Andra

Ny-Andra’s family and friends have described her as a bright and loving young girl who was full of life. Her aunt, Tawana Akins, said that Ny-Andra loved to dance, sing, and play with her siblings and cousins.

“She was just a beautiful little girl. She was full of life, and she loved everybody,” Akins said in an interview with WSVN-TV.

Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Ny-Andra. #JusticeforNyAndra has also been trending on Twitter, with people calling for an end to the senseless violence that claimed her life.

What Can We Do?

The tragic death of Ny-Andra Dyer is a sobering reminder of the impact of gun violence on our communities, especially on our children. It’s important that we take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence from happening in the first place.

Here are some things we can do:

Support gun control measures that ensure that firearms are kept out of the hands of criminals and those who are a danger to themselves and others.

Encourage our elected officials to pass legislation that addresses the root causes of gun violence, such as poverty, mental health, and social inequality.

Speak out against gun violence and advocate for change in our communities.

Support organizations that work to prevent gun violence and provide support to victims and their families.

In Conclusion

The death of Ny-Andra Dyer is a tragedy that should never have happened. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Let us honor Ny-Andra’s memory by working together to prevent gun violence and build safer communities for all our children.

1. Mother’s Day shooting

2. Child homicide

3. Gun violence

4. Juvenile victims

5. Mourning families