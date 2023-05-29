“Child victim protection”: Urgent Action Needed to Prevent Media Coverage of Child Victims and Accused Individuals

Exposure of Child Victims and Accused through Media must be Prevented, says Chair of Parliamentary Caucus for Children

The Chair of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, has emphasized the need to prevent the exposure of child victims and accused through the media, citing the social problems that have arisen as a result. The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the Caucus, which was attended by representatives from various government bodies, including the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, the Department of Probation and Child Care Services, and the National Child Protection Authority.

Impact on Children’s Lives

During the meeting, Members of Parliament highlighted the impact that the exposure of children’s identities through the media can have on their lives, particularly in cases of child molestation and abuse. State media officials present at the meeting stated that their agencies follow standard procedures when reporting on news related to children. However, the Caucus members agreed that further discussion was needed with all media organizations to address this issue.

Improving Conditions for Children in Orphanages

The meeting also focused on improving the conditions for children in orphanages in Sri Lanka. Discussions centered on maintaining institutions to minimum standards, addressing staff shortages, improving hygiene, providing adequate psychosocial treatment, and ensuring safety and proper supervision in children’s homes. The need for vocational training and socialization programs for children over 18 years of age was emphasized, as well as the importance of creating opportunities for self-employment. Alternative care proposals for children, such as foster parent systems and local adoptions, were also discussed.

Alternative Punishments for Child Suspects

The Caucus also discussed the need to explore alternative punishments for child suspects, such as referring them to conciliation boards for minor offenses, before resorting to institutional reform as a last resort.

Conclusion

With the participation of key government bodies and Members of Parliament, the Parliamentary Caucus for Children is taking important steps to address the issues facing children in Sri Lanka. By highlighting the need to prevent the exposure of child victims and accused through the media, improving conditions for children in orphanages, and exploring alternative punishments for child suspects, the Caucus is working to protect the rights and well-being of children in the country.

Source Link :Call for immediate steps to prevent media exposure of child victims and accused/

