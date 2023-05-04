“childhood abuse and premature death” : The Irish Times reports on a study revealing a potential connection between childhood and teenage abuse and early mortality.

Physical and Sexual Abuse in Childhood Linked to Premature Death in Adulthood: Study

A new study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) suggests that physical and sexual abuse experienced during childhood and adolescence may be associated with a higher risk of premature death in adulthood. The research highlights the importance of providing trauma-informed care for individuals who have experienced child abuse.

The study was conducted by researchers in Boston who examined data from 67,726 female nurses participating in the Nurses’ Health Study II, an ongoing monitoring project that began in 1989. The nurses, aged 37-54 years, completed a violence victimization questionnaire in 2001 that recorded their experiences of physical and sexual abuse during childhood and adolescence. The researchers then calculated summary measures of abuse and linked these to medical records, autopsy reports, or death certificates to determine ages and causes of death.

The study found that nurses who had experienced severe physical abuse or forced sexual activity during childhood and adolescence had a higher premature death rate than nurses who had not experienced such abuse. After adjusting for age, personal characteristics, and socioeconomic status in early life, premature death rates were 53% and 80% higher among nurses who had experienced severe physical abuse or forced sexual activity, respectively, compared to those who had not.

Further analyses indicated that severe physical abuse was associated with a three-fold greater risk of death due to external injury, poisoning, and suicide, and a 2.4-fold greater risk due to digestive diseases. Serious sexual abuse was associated with a 2.5-fold greater risk of death due to cardiovascular disease, over a three-fold greater risk from external injury, poisoning, and respiratory disease, and over a four-fold greater risk from suicide and digestive diseases.

The study also found that the association of sexual abuse with premature death was stronger among women who smoked or had higher levels of anxiety during adulthood. The researchers suggest that early life abuse may trigger biological changes, including immune and inflammatory function and brain development, and heighten vulnerability to later mental health problems and unhealthy lifestyle patterns.

Although the study is observational and relies on personal recall of early-life abuse, the researchers state that it was a large study with 18 years of monitoring, high response rates, detailed information on causes of death and abuse history, suggesting that the results are robust.

The study’s authors conclude, “Women reporting early-life physical abuse and forced sexual activity might continue to be vulnerable to premature mortality, highlighting the importance of providing trauma-informed care for those who have experienced child abuse.”

In an accompanying editorial, Australian researchers Leonie Segal and Jackie Amos said it “is now clear” that health outcomes for people exposed to serious child abuse or neglect are poor. A long-term commitment to a proportionate response “could reduce the disturbing health consequences observed in victims of child abuse and neglect, and prevent the transmission of abuse to another generation,” they conclude.

The study’s findings are significant, as they shed light on the long-term health consequences of child abuse and highlight the need for trauma-informed care for individuals who have experienced such abuse. By providing appropriate care and support, healthcare providers can help prevent premature death and improve the overall health and well-being of survivors of childhood abuse.

News Source : Shauna Bowers

Source Link :Study suggests link between childhood and teenager abuse and premature death – The Irish Times/