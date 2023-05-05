Children killed in Sudan Today : Sudanese Children Suffering Alarming Rates of Death and Injury: Geneva Palais Briefing Note

UNICEF Reports 190 Children Killed in Sudan

UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder has reported that the situation in Sudan has become fatal for a large number of children. In reports received by UNICEF from the start of the fighting until 25 April 2023, 190 children have been killed. Additionally, a further 1700 children have been injured and, on average, every hour over the first 11-day period of fighting, seven children were killed or injured.

Impact on Children

UNICEF warns that the reports of children killed or injured are only those who had contact with medical facilities, so the reality is likely to be much worse. Children have been living amid terrifying violence for three weeks in Sudan, and places where they should be safe – homes, schools, and hospitals – have come under attack, and continue to do so.

Attacks on Humanitarian Workers and Facilities

Humanitarian workers have also been attacked, and humanitarian facilities, vehicles, and supplies – including those of UNICEF – have been looted or destroyed. These attacks undermine the ability of humanitarian actors to reach children across the country with lifesaving health, nutrition, water, and sanitation services.

Call for Adherence to International Law

UNICEF underlines the criticality that all parties to the conflict adhere to international law, fulfill their obligations to protect children, and ensure that humanitarian actors can safely operate on the ground to support civilians in need.

Conclusion

The situation in Sudan remains dire for children, and UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to stop all attacks on health centers, schools, and water and sanitation systems that children rely on. The attacks on humanitarian workers and facilities must stop, and all parties must adhere to international law to protect children and allow humanitarian actors to provide lifesaving services.

News Source : ReliefWeb

Source Link :Geneva Palais Briefing Note: Horrifying numbers of children killed & injured in Sudan – Sudan/