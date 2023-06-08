Children stabbed in Annecy park attack, suspect identified as Syrian national with legal refugee status

Annecy stabbing attack suspect : Children stabbed in attack in Annecy, French Alps; suspect identified as Syrian national with legal refugee status in France.

A group of children, all approximately three years old, were stabbed in an assault in the town of Annecy, located in the French Alps. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as a display of “absolute cowardice,” and the nation is in shock. Local media reports indicate that a man wielding a knife entered a children’s playground near the town’s famous lake. French authorities believe they have arrested the suspect, who is a Syrian national with legal refugee status in France. Initially, eight children and one adult were thought to have been hurt, but police later confirmed that four children and one adult sustained injuries. Two of the children are in critical condition, while the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and it is not being treated as a terrorist incident. France’s National Assembly observed a moment of silence, and roads around the site of the assault have been blocked.

News Source : Chris Stevenson and Shweta Sharma

