Chili Crunch Tofu Recipe: A Recipe for Chili Crunch Tofu from Pinch of Yum

Crispy Baked Tofu Tossed with a 2-Ingredient Sweet, Sticky, and Spicy Chili Sauce

If you’re looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal that’s packed with protein, then look no further than this chili crunch tofu recipe. This recipe requires only two main steps: baking the tofu and saucing it. The result is a spicy, crispy, and delicious tofu dish that will satisfy your taste buds and keep you feeling full.

To start, preheat your oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut your tofu in half so you have two even, flat pieces. Press the moisture out of the tofu using paper towels or a towel. The more water you remove, the faster it will crisp up in the oven. Cut the tofu into cubes and transfer to a bowl. Add cornstarch, soy sauce, and olive oil, and toss gently to coat.

Transfer the tofu to the baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the tofu is evenly browned and crispy. While the tofu is baking, mix Yum Yum sauce and chili crisp in a small bowl to make your sauce.

When the tofu is done, toss it with several tablespoons of sauce, reserving some for topping. Serve the tofu with rice, on a salad, noodles, or whatever you like. Dollop with extra sauce if you want, and top with green onions.

If you want to add a little extra something to your dish, try making cauliflower garlic rice. On a separate sheet pan, add a bag of cauliflower rice, drizzle with oil, and season generously with salt. Roast until very browned and flavorful, about 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add about 2 cups cooked rice directly to the pan, along with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and a squeeze of lemon. Toss to combine, return to the oven for a minute to warm it all up, and you’re done!

This chili crunch tofu recipe is naturally gluten-free and dairy-free, but check the labels on your specific brand of Yum Yum sauce and chili crisp just to make sure. If you can’t find Yum Yum sauce or prefer to make your own, you can use regular mayo and add a bit of extra salt, sugar, and ketchup to create a sweet mayo flavor.

Overall, this recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight meal that’s both healthy and delicious. The crispy tofu and sweet and spicy sauce make for a delightful combination that will have you coming back for seconds. Give this recipe a try and see for yourself how easy and delicious it is!

News Source : Pinch of Yum

Source Link :Chili Crunch Tofu Recipe – Pinch of Yum/