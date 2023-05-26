“Chilled drink”: Stay Cool with this Refreshing Drink all Year Round

Summer Refreshment: Berry Orange Soda Recipe

Summer is the season of scorching heat, and it can make you feel dehydrated and exhausted. In such a season, everyone craves for something that can quench their thirst and provide relief. To beat the heat and enjoy the summer season, people usually prefer to drink something cool and refreshing. In this article, we will share a simple yet delicious recipe for Berry Orange Soda that will help you keep chilled and refreshed.

Ingredients

To make Berry Orange Soda, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of fresh orange juice

500 ml of Sprite

Lemon slices

Mint leaves

1 tsp of sugar

1 cup of strawberries

Method

Follow these simple steps to make Berry Orange Soda:

Start by washing and cutting the strawberries and lemon slices. Take a serving glass and add the chopped strawberries, lemon slices, mint leaves, and 1 tsp of sugar. Mix them well. Add small ice cubes to the glass. Pour half a cup of orange juice and 1/4 cup of soda into the glass. Mix them well. Taste the drink and add sweetness according to your preference.

Tips to remember

While making Berry Orange Soda, you need to keep a few things in mind to ensure its delicious taste.

Always use fresh orange juice to make it. Do not use pre-extracted orange juice, as it can make the drink taste bitter and unappetizing.

To make the drink even more refreshing, you can add lemon and mint leaves to it.

Adjust the sweetness according to your taste.

Conclusion

Berry Orange Soda is a perfect drink to beat the heat and enjoy the summer season. It is easy to make, and you can prepare it in no time. The combination of orange juice, strawberries, and lemon slices gives it a tangy and refreshing taste that will leave you wanting more. So, the next time you feel thirsty and exhausted, try this delicious Berry Orange Soda recipe and enjoy the summer season to the fullest.

News Source : News24

Source Link :This drink will keep you chilled in…/