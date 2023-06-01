“Chilli Egg Recipe”: Spicy Egg Scramble: A Simple Tiffin Box Recipe Perfect with Roti

Scrambled Chilli Egg: An Easy Tiffin Box Recipe Best Served with Roti

Are you tired of the same old boring tiffin box recipes? Look no further, as we bring to you an easy and delicious recipe of scrambled chilli egg that is perfect for your tiffin box and goes best with roti.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Method:

Step 1: In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil and add finely chopped onions. Saute them until they turn translucent.

Step 2: Add finely chopped tomatoes and green chillies to the pan. Mix well and cook until the tomatoes turn soft.

Step 3: In a bowl, beat 3 eggs lightly with a fork. Add the beaten eggs to the pan and stir continuously.

Step 4: Add salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder to the eggs. Mix well and cook until the eggs are scrambled.

Step 5: Serve hot with roti or any other bread of your choice.

HTML Headings:

Introduction:

Tiffin boxes are an essential part of our daily routine, especially for those who are always on the go. However, it’s easy to fall into the rut of packing the same old boring food every day. But, worry not, as we bring to you an easy and delicious recipe of scrambled chilli egg that is perfect for your tiffin box and goes best with roti.

Conclusion:

Scrambled chilli egg is a quick, easy and delicious recipe that is perfect for your tiffin box. It is packed with protein and can be made in just a few minutes. So, the next time you’re looking for a quick and easy tiffin box recipe, try out this scrambled chilli egg recipe and enjoy a tasty and healthy meal.

