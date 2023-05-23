“Chilliwack shooting” today : UPDATE: Gunshots Reported in Chilliwack’s Knight Road Neighborhood East of Vedder Road

Revised: Gunshots Reported in Residential Neighborhood East of Vedder Road on Knight Road in Chilliwack today 2023.

Chilliwack Mounties were on the scene of a high-risk police incident involving shots fired in a residential area off Knight Road on 22 May. Emergency responders were dispatched to assist with a barricaded person in the area, and some residents were evacuated while others were asked to shelter in place. The situation was still ongoing by Monday night.

News Source : Paul Henderson

