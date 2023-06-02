Chimichurri Sauce.: Chimichurri Sauce Recipe by Gary Townsend for Perfect Ribeye Steak

Chimichurri Sauce: The Perfect Accompaniment to Your Steak
Chimichurri sauce is a fresh herb condiment that originated in Argentina and Uruguay. It is insanely good with barbecued meats, especially steak. Here, we have used a ribeye steak, but any cut of steak would be ideal, especially as we edge into those warmer months.
Ingredients
- 100g Curly or Flat Parsley
- 20g Coriander leaf
- 6 x Garlic cloves – crushed
- 1 tsp. Dried Oregano
- 120ml Olive oil
- 60ml White wine vinegar
- ½ tsp. Salt
- 1 x Pinch chilli flakes
Method
First, remove the stalks from the parsley and coriander, gently rinse them both in a colander, and pat them both dry. Place the herbs into a food processor and blend until finely chopped. Add in the garlic and dried oregano. Remove from the blender and place into a small mixing bowl. (Alternatively, if you don’t have a blender, this can be done by hand.) Whisk in the remaining ingredients until everything has combined together. Use immediately or store in a sealed container for up to 5 days. Cook your steak as you choose, whether it’s indoors or on the BBQ, and serve with a generous helping of the chimichurri sauce! Delicious!
About the Chef
Gary Townsend is the head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin in Glasgow. To book a table, visit www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385.
