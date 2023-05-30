China approves more Vietnamese durian farming and packaging facilities

durian exports to China : China approves more durian imports from Vietnam

Vietnam’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry has announced that China has given the green light for 47 farming area codes and 18 packaging facility codes for importing durian from Vietnam. These codes help traceability and thus facilitate agricultural exports. Durian exported to China must weigh 3kg or more, meet strict safety standards, have traceability stamps in either English or Chinese, and show the name of the packaging facility. China, the largest market for durian, began importing the fruit from Vietnam last year after approving 51 farming area codes. The number has since increased to 293, along with 115 packaging facility codes. Durian is identified as the fruit with the highest economic value and its exports in the first quarter of 2021 were worth US$153 million, 8.3 times more than the same period last year, with China accounting for 83%. The Vietnam Fruit Association’s general-secretary, Dang Phuc Nguyen, said that the approvals would enable Vietnam to increase exports to China where demand is enormous.

Read Full story : Vietnam to export more durian to China /

News Source : The Star Online

“Vietnamese Durian Exporters” “Best Durian Varieties in Vietnam” “Vietnam Durian Supplier” “Durian Export from Vietnam to China” “High-Quality Durian from Vietnam”