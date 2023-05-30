China grants more farming and packaging codes for Vietnamese durians, boosting exports

Vietnamese durians and China : China grants additional farming and packaging codes to Vietnamese durians, expanding export opportunities.

Additional farming area codes and packaging facility codes from China will allow Vietnamese durians to expand their export market to the country. This move will result in 47 more farming area codes and 18 packaging facility codes being granted, which will facilitate the export of the fruit to China. These farming area codes serve to identify the location of the durian farms while the packaging facility codes indicate the facilities responsible for packing the fruit.

News Source : freshplaza.com

