China influencer dies after boot camp, suspect company

Posted on June 17, 2023

“China influencer death: Suspect company faces scrutiny for boot camp sessions” : Influencer dies after boot camp sessions in China

A Chinese influencer who received free boot camp sessions in exchange for promoting the company has passed away just one day after participating in strenuous workouts. The company in question had been advertised by the influencer online.

News Source : South China Morning Post

