“China manufacturing PMI contraction” : April sees China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI fall into contraction zone

China’s Caixin Manufacturing Index Falls into Contraction in April

China’s manufacturing sector has experienced a significant slowdown in April, according to the latest data from Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global. The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March, marking the first time in three months the index has fallen below the 50 mark separating expansion in activity from contraction.

Domestic Demand Weighs on Manufacturing Activity

The main drag on manufacturing activity was weak domestic demand, which led to a decline in total new orders and a subindex for new export orders that remained stable as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. The manufacturing output subindex, which stayed above the 50 mark, also slowed for the second straight month in April.

Staffing Cutbacks Continue

The muted demand resulted in companies cutting their staffing levels again in April, which Caixin said was the quickest pace in three months. This trend highlights the ongoing challenges faced by China’s employment market, which has been hit hard by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Competing Gauge Also Shows a Decline

The decline in the Caixin manufacturing index follows a similar trend seen in China’s official manufacturing PMI, which dropped to 49.2 in April from the previous month’s 51.9 reading. The decline in both indexes came after China reported stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, driven by consumer spending.

Uneven Recovery in China’s Economy

Despite the slowdown in manufacturing activity, China’s consumption continues to power ahead, as high-frequency data tracking spending during a five-day holiday around May 1 showed. This highlights the uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy, with some sectors experiencing strong growth while others continue to struggle.

Conclusion

The latest data from Caixin and S&P Global suggests that China’s economic recovery has significantly slowed after Covid-19 infections peaked at the start of this year. The ongoing challenges faced by the country’s employment market and weak domestic demand will continue to weigh on manufacturing activity in the coming months. However, the strong consumer spending seen during the May 1 holiday period provides some hope for a more balanced recovery in the future.

