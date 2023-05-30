China’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict: Opinion: China’s New Investment in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

China takes an active role in mediating the Ukraine crisis

China has shown a strong commitment to mediating the Ukraine crisis by sending a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and various European countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping has established a direct line of communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While China may be seeking to boost its reputation as a global problem solver, its main priority is to increase its involvement in major international crises like Ukraine’s.

China’s role in preventing military escalation

China is the only global superpower that has not become embroiled in the Ukraine conflict and is striving to take a middle ground. As such, it has the ability to rein in the escalating tensions that could lead to a military escalation. While the UK has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles, the US has declined to provide Ukraine with American long-range missiles, taking into account the possible Russian backlash. China’s involvement may be viewed as a potential saving grace if the West realizes that military victory over Russia is unlikely.

China’s efforts to restore ties with Europe

China is also directing its efforts towards restoring its relations with Europe. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng recently visited the Netherlands, Britain, and Portugal despite worsening relations between the Netherlands and China. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has visited France and Norway to apply pressure to stop European sanctions targeting Chinese firms allegedly aiding Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

China knows Europe’s need for it, specifically when it comes to matters of trade and the economy. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has backed a peaceable stance towards China, urging for a realist approach and self-assurance in dealing with Beijing. However, tensions between China and certain European capitals, like Italy, have prompted Italy to declare its intention to pull out from the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

China’s objectives in Europe

China’s objectives in Europe extend beyond its mediating role in the Ukraine crisis. It aims to tackle the strains in Beijing’s ties with certain European capitals and neutralize the European position in the struggle for global leadership. Beijing is aware that any joint decision issued by Brussels to penalize China for its stance on Ukraine needs unanimous consent from all 27 member states of the European Union, which is an arduous task given the contrasting stances of European countries towards Beijing.

China also has a genuine interest in upholding channels of communication with Europe, as it views this war as not aligning with its strategic interests. Beijing may need to step up and fulfill its role to avert a direct military clash between Russia and NATO allies, which caters to its interests too as it seeks to curtail American global influence.

In conclusion, China’s involvement in mediating the Ukraine crisis and restoring ties with Europe serves its strategic interests while preventing a potential military escalation in the region. It remains to be seen how successful China will be in striking a balance between its principles and economic interests in Europe while maintaining its neutral position in the Ukraine conflict.

News Source : By SALEM ALKETBI

Source Link :What is China’s renewed wager on the Ukraine-Russia war? – opinion/