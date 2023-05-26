Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe SEO Keyword: “Authentic Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe”: Recipe for Braised Pork Belly in Chinese Style.

Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe
Chinese braised pork belly, also known as hong shao rou, is a classic Chinese dish that is popular all over the world. It is a slow-cooked dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. The dish is made by braising the pork belly in a mixture of soy sauce, sugar, and spices until it is tender and succulent. The result is a dish that is rich, flavorful, and satisfying.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. pork belly, skin on
- 3 tbsp. soy sauce
- 3 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 3 tbsp. Shaoxing wine
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3 star anise
- 3 cloves
- 3 dried chili peppers
- 2 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 piece of ginger, sliced
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup of water
Instructions:
- Cut the pork belly into 2-inch cubes.
- Heat a wok or large pot over medium-high heat. Add the pork belly and cook until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the green onions, ginger, and garlic to the pot and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, brown sugar, cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, and dried chili peppers to the pot. Stir to combine.
- Add enough water to the pot to cover the pork belly. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.
- Cover the pot and simmer the pork belly for 1-2 hours, or until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened.
- Remove the pork belly from the pot and place it on a serving dish.
- Strain the sauce and pour it over the pork belly.
- Garnish with chopped green onions and serve with steamed rice.
Variations:
There are many ways to make Chinese braised pork belly, and you can adjust the recipe to suit your taste. Here are a few variations:
- Spicy: Add more dried chili peppers to the recipe for a spicier version.
- Sweet: Add more brown sugar to the recipe for a sweeter version.
- Garlic: Add more garlic to the recipe for a stronger garlic flavor.
- Veggies: Add vegetables such as carrots or bok choy to the recipe for a more balanced meal.
Conclusion:
Chinese braised pork belly is a delicious and satisfying dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. This recipe is easy to make and can be adjusted to suit your taste. Try it today and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.
