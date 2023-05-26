Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe SEO Keyword: “Authentic Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe”: Recipe for Braised Pork Belly in Chinese Style.

Chinese Braised Pork Belly Recipe

Chinese braised pork belly, also known as hong shao rou, is a classic Chinese dish that is popular all over the world. It is a slow-cooked dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. The dish is made by braising the pork belly in a mixture of soy sauce, sugar, and spices until it is tender and succulent. The result is a dish that is rich, flavorful, and satisfying.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. pork belly, skin on

3 tbsp. soy sauce

3 tbsp. dark soy sauce

3 tbsp. Shaoxing wine

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

3 star anise

3 cloves

3 dried chili peppers

2 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 piece of ginger, sliced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Cut the pork belly into 2-inch cubes. Heat a wok or large pot over medium-high heat. Add the pork belly and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the green onions, ginger, and garlic to the pot and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, brown sugar, cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, and dried chili peppers to the pot. Stir to combine. Add enough water to the pot to cover the pork belly. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer the pork belly for 1-2 hours, or until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened. Remove the pork belly from the pot and place it on a serving dish. Strain the sauce and pour it over the pork belly. Garnish with chopped green onions and serve with steamed rice.

Variations:

There are many ways to make Chinese braised pork belly, and you can adjust the recipe to suit your taste. Here are a few variations:

Spicy: Add more dried chili peppers to the recipe for a spicier version.

Sweet: Add more brown sugar to the recipe for a sweeter version.

Garlic: Add more garlic to the recipe for a stronger garlic flavor.

Veggies: Add vegetables such as carrots or bok choy to the recipe for a more balanced meal.

Conclusion:

Chinese braised pork belly is a delicious and satisfying dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. This recipe is easy to make and can be adjusted to suit your taste. Try it today and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

