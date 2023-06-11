Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body of Korean internet broadcaster in Cambodia

Korean woman victim : Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body of Korean woman in Cambodia

A Chinese couple in their 30s, who run a medical clinic in Cambodia, have been arrested by local police for abandoning the body of a Korean woman. The victim, identified as an internet broadcaster in her 30s, was found dead in Cambodia earlier in the week. According to Rasmei Kampuchea Daily, the woman’s body was found wrapped in red cloth in a pond in a small town in Kandal province near Phnom Penh on Tuesday. The Chinese suspects allegedly testified to police that they abandoned the woman’s body after she had seizures and died while receiving treatment at their clinic on June 4. Korean police have requested cooperation from Cambodian authorities for a thorough investigation. A Korean Foreign Ministry official said Sunday that the ministry was “providing necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family.” The victim is reportedly an influencer with more than 250,000 subscribers.

Read Full story : Korean influencer found dead in Cambodia /

News Source : koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

1) Korean influencer death

2) Cambodia influencer tragedy

3) Social media influencer news

4) SEO influencer updates

5) Asian influencer investigation