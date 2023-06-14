BJ Ahyeong : Chinese Couple Charged with Murder of South Korean Influencer BJ Ahyeong in Cambodia

A Chinese couple who own a medical clinic have been charged with murder by a Cambodian court after the body of South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong was found in a pit on the outskirts of Phnom Penh. The couple were arrested last week after the body was discovered and have testified to police that they abandoned Ahyeong’s body after she died while receiving treatment at their clinic on June 4. They have been charged with “murder accompanied by torture” and face life imprisonment if convicted. Ahyeong was an influencer for South Korean video streaming service AfreecaTV and had over 250,000 Instagram followers.

Read Full story : Couple accused of torture and murder of South Korean influencer at their clinic in Cambodia /

News Source : CBSNews

South Korean influencer murder Cambodia clinic murder Torture and murder case in Cambodia Couple accused of torture SEO Keywords – South Korean influencer, murder case in Cambodia