“Chinese Fried Rice Recipe”: Recipe 2023: A Simple Guide to Making Chinese Fried Rice

Chinese Fried Rice Easy Recipe

Chinese Fried Rice is a popular dish that is enjoyed all over the world. It is a simple and easy recipe that can be prepared in no time. This dish is perfect for those who crave a quick meal that is both satisfying and delicious. The best part about this dish is that it can be customized to suit any taste preference. In this article, we will be sharing the easy recipe for Chinese Fried Rice.

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked white rice

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1/2 cup of diced onions

1/2 cup of diced carrots

1/2 cup of diced bell peppers

1/2 cup of frozen peas

3 cloves of minced garlic

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil and swirl to coat. Add diced onions and sauté until translucent. Add diced carrots and sauté for a minute. Add diced bell peppers and sauté for another minute. Add frozen peas and minced garlic and sauté for another minute. Push all the ingredients to one side of the wok or skillet. Crack two eggs into the empty side of the wok or skillet. Scramble the eggs until cooked and then mix in with the other ingredients. Add cooked white rice and mix well with the other ingredients. Add soy sauce and mix until all the ingredients are coated evenly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Tips

For best results, use day-old rice. Freshly cooked rice can be too moist and sticky, making it difficult to fry.

Feel free to add any other vegetables or protein of your choice such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

Use a large wok or skillet to ensure that all the ingredients are evenly cooked.

Do not overcook the vegetables. They should be cooked until they are tender but still retain their crunch.

Conclusion

Chinese Fried Rice is a simple and easy dish that can be prepared in no time. With the right ingredients and technique, you can make a delicious and satisfying meal that can be enjoyed by everyone. This recipe can be easily customized to suit any taste preference, making it a versatile dish that can be enjoyed anytime. So, the next time you are craving a quick and easy meal, give this Chinese Fried Rice recipe a try!

