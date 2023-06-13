Cuihua, the Chinese influencer who died at a weight loss camp in Shaanxi, China. : Chinese influencer Cuihua dies at weight loss camp

A 21-year-old Chinese influencer, known as Cuihua, died while attending a weight loss camp in Shaanxi, China. Cuihua had signed up for a closed camp model where her daily life focused purely on fitness. At the camp, she participated in high-intensity workouts and kept to a strict diet to facilitate her weight loss. Cuihua claimed to have lost 57 pounds in two months and continued to shed another 23 pounds over the next six months, with the goal of losing a total of 200 pounds. Her training videos on Douyin showed her performing calisthenics or lifting weights, often struggling to keep up with the workout but persevering. However, these videos were set to private when checked by Insider. Cuihua’s family announced her passing via social media on Monday. The news of her death has ignited fierce debate on Chinese social media about the safety of her training regimen and the controversial nature of weight loss camps. In March, Jiemian News reported that several unnamed participants in various camps across China were injured as a result of the training, or diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

News Source : Matthew Loh

