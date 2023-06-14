Chinese student falsely accuses man of taking upskirt photos in viral video

Zhang, falsely accused man in upskirt photo incident : Chinese student falsely accuses man of taking upskirt photos, sparks social media uproar

A Chinese student falsely accused a man of taking upskirt photos of her, only to verify on-camera that he did not commit the act. The woman, identified only by her surname Zhang, posted a video online where she confronted the man but was later slammed on social media for her false claims. Zhang issued a public apology amid the social media uproar. The incident has gone viral on Weibo, with hashtags related to her post being viewed nearly one billion times. The Ministry of Public Security has also posted a message advising people to seek help from the police first when facing potential criminal issues that are difficult to judge and deal with.

News Source : Matthew Loh

