“Chinese-style Egg Fried Rice Recipe”: Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Easy and Authentic Chinese Style

Simple Egg Fried Rice Recipe

Introduction

Egg fried rice is a popular and delicious dish that is easy to make. It is a staple in Chinese cuisine and is loved all over the world. The dish is made by stir-frying rice with eggs, vegetables, and seasonings. It is a great way to use up leftover rice and can be made in just a few minutes. In this article, we will be sharing a simple egg fried rice recipe that you can try at home.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

2 eggs

1/2 cup chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, onions, bell peppers, etc.)

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the chopped vegetables and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until they are slightly softened. Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and crack the eggs into the empty space. Scramble the eggs and then mix them in with the vegetables. Add the cooked rice to the pan and stir everything together. Add the soy sauce, salt, and black pepper to the pan and stir to combine. Continue stir-frying for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through and everything is well combined. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Tips

Cold rice works best for this recipe, so use leftover rice that has been refrigerated overnight.

Feel free to add more vegetables or protein to the dish, such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

For extra flavor, you can add garlic, ginger, or sesame oil to the dish.

You can also garnish the dish with chopped scallions or cilantro for a pop of color and freshness.

Conclusion

Egg fried rice is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in minutes. It is a great way to use up leftover rice and can be customized to your liking with different vegetables and proteins. This recipe is a basic version of egg fried rice, but you can add your own twist to it to make it your own. Give it a try and enjoy this classic Chinese dish at home!

