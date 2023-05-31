“Chinese-style Egg Fried Rice Recipe”: Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Easy and Authentic Chinese Style

Simple Egg Fried Rice Recipe
Introduction
Egg fried rice is a popular and delicious dish that is easy to make. It is a staple in Chinese cuisine and is loved all over the world. The dish is made by stir-frying rice with eggs, vegetables, and seasonings. It is a great way to use up leftover rice and can be made in just a few minutes. In this article, we will be sharing a simple egg fried rice recipe that you can try at home.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, onions, bell peppers, etc.)
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan.
- Add the chopped vegetables and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until they are slightly softened.
- Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and crack the eggs into the empty space. Scramble the eggs and then mix them in with the vegetables.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan and stir everything together.
- Add the soy sauce, salt, and black pepper to the pan and stir to combine.
- Continue stir-frying for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through and everything is well combined.
- Remove from heat and serve hot.
Tips
- Cold rice works best for this recipe, so use leftover rice that has been refrigerated overnight.
- Feel free to add more vegetables or protein to the dish, such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu.
- For extra flavor, you can add garlic, ginger, or sesame oil to the dish.
- You can also garnish the dish with chopped scallions or cilantro for a pop of color and freshness.
Conclusion
Egg fried rice is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in minutes. It is a great way to use up leftover rice and can be customized to your liking with different vegetables and proteins. This recipe is a basic version of egg fried rice, but you can add your own twist to it to make it your own. Give it a try and enjoy this classic Chinese dish at home!
