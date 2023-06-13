Chinese Tourist Found Dead in South Carolina Beach; Yeshiva Teachers Indicted for Negligence in Drowning of Student in Israel

Chinese tourist drowning victim in South Carolina beach incident. : Chinese tourist found dead after drowning in South Carolina beach, Yeshiva teacher indicted for negligence in drowning of student during unauthorized trip

A Chinese tourist was discovered deceased after being swept further into the water at a popular South Carolina beach on Sunday. Despite rescue services attempting to revive him with CPR, the 27-year-old visitor could not be saved. The tourist has not been identified yet. Meanwhile, in Israel, two Yeshiva teachers have been charged with negligence in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during an unauthorized trip. The trip had been rejected by the Education Ministry, but the Yeshiva director and organizer still went ahead with it. One of the students, who was not meant to be there, drowned while swimming in a deep pool of water without supervision or a lifeguard. Emergency services failed to revive him.

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

