A Glittering Love Triangle Among Melancholic Individuals in a Chinese Winter Season today 2023.

Anthony Chen’s film “The Breaking Ice” is a moving portrayal of life in the small Chinese border city of Yanji during the winter. The film’s protagonist, Nana, is a tour guide who has learned to fake warmth, while a suicidal man named Li Haofeng arrives in Yanji for a friend’s wedding and begins to feel a connection to Nana. The film explores the liminality of life and the arbitrary borders that people impose upon themselves, and is a beautiful and sensitive portrayal of those who refuse to give up in the face of adversity.

Read Full story : A Shimmering Love Triangle About Sad Hot People During a Chinese Winter /

News Source : David Ehrlich

Love Triangle Chinese Winter Sad Hot People Shimmering Romance Emotional Drama