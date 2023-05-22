Chinese winter love triangle today : A Glittering Love Triangle Involving Melancholic Individuals Amidst a Chinese Winter

A Glittering Love Triangle Among Melancholic Individuals in a Chinese Winter Season today 2023.
Anthony Chen’s film “The Breaking Ice” is a moving portrayal of life in the small Chinese border city of Yanji during the winter. The film’s protagonist, Nana, is a tour guide who has learned to fake warmth, while a suicidal man named Li Haofeng arrives in Yanji for a friend’s wedding and begins to feel a connection to Nana. The film explores the liminality of life and the arbitrary borders that people impose upon themselves, and is a beautiful and sensitive portrayal of those who refuse to give up in the face of adversity.
News Source : David Ehrlich
