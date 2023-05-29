“Chinese Woman Nianan Becomes Full-Time Daughter to Care for Parents”

Nianan, full-time daughter : “Chinese Woman, Nianan, Becomes Full-Time Daughter for Parents”

A Chinese family made an unusual decision when they found out that their daughter, Nianan, was struggling with her demanding 9 to 5 job, which required her to be on call at all times. They offered her a monthly allowance of 4000 Yuan, equivalent to $570, from their 10,000 yuan monthly retirement pension, so that she could quit her job and become a “full-time daughter.” Nianan gladly accepted the offer and now spends her days doing various activities with her parents, such as dancing, grocery shopping, and cooking dinner together. Her new job has been described as a love-filled profession, unlike her previous stressful job. While Nianan’s decision has been criticized by some, she finds her new role more fulfilling than being on call 24 hours a day. On the other hand, a recent survey found that more than 80% of the Chinese workforce is overworked, with many employees facing unprecedented levels of mental and physical stress.

Read Full story : The Parents Who Hired Their Stressed Child to Become Their Full-Time Daughter | Jax Hudur /

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Family dynamics Parent-child relationships Stress management Work-life balance Emotional intelligence