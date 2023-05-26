“Chipmunk removal methods”: Safely and Humanely Eliminating Chipmunks: A Guide

How to Get Rid of Chipmunks Safely and Humanely

Knowing how to get rid of chipmunks can prevent these cute critters from invading your yard. When I say chipmunks, you’re probably thinking of the comedic trio from Disney’s Alvin and the Chipmunks, or maybe Chip n’ Dale. However, in real life, opinions of chipmunks are a little different than Disney makes out.

Identifying a Chipmunk Infestation

If you’re unsure whether you’re dealing with chipmunks in the first place, there are several tell-tale signs of a chipmunk infestation. Small holes (about two inches in diameter) develop along the foundations of your home or against walkways. Signs of damage to your plants and foliage, such as uprooted bulbs or destroyed flower beds, may also indicate the presence of chipmunks. You might hear a chipmunk outside — these mammals chip, chuck and trill when they detect predators. You might also spot tiny pawprints in the soil as evidence of chipmunks.

Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Rid of Chipmunks

Here’s how to get rid of chipmunks safely and humanely:

1. Remove Obvious Food Sources

Firstly, chipmunks have likely settled in your yard because there’s easy access to a delicious food source. Take a look around your yard and consider whether there’s an abundance of food. Make such food sources less accessible or remove them completely. For instance, seal any pet food away in airtight containers and feed birds via a dedicated and secured feeder. Make sure any fruit which has fallen to the ground is collected immediately as well.

2. Tidy Up Your Yard

Shelter is another thing likely inviting chipmunks into your yard. If there’s plenty of areas to hide from predators, they feel all the more safe when they emerge from the burrows. Remove what you can and give yourself as much visual clearance of the ground as possible. For the same reason, take the opportunity to tidy up your yard. If piles of leaves or large debris are left lying around, you’re only encouraging chipmunks into this space.

3. Protect Your Plants

One such way to remove all sources of food is by protecting any plants and bulbs which may be attracting the chipmunks. You can do this by installing bulb cages around any vulnerable bulbs. You can also make a DIY version using ½ inch hardware cloth. If chipmunks are stealing fruit from the branches, you could also try building protection around the plant itself. If you want to take things a step further, you can improve protection on your yard as a whole. By installing an L-shaped barrier underground around the perimeter, this will actively stop chipmunks from burrowing under.

4. Make Chipmunks Uncomfortable

There are several methods you can use to make your yard less appealing to chipmunks. First, you can convince them that predators are nearby. A decoy predator can help with this, such as a scarecrow owl decoy. Chipmunks generally don’t like cats or dogs either, so feel free to let your furry family members mark their territory in the yard. Alternatively, you can try an electrical ultrasonic deterrent. These devices will emit a high frequency sound on a regular basis. Another way to deter a chipmunk is by growing plants it would rather steer clear from.

5. Trap Them Humanely

If chipmunks still won’t leave your flowers alone, you can trap them without hurting them. Live traps are widely available for purchase from home department stores, each of which you will have to bait yourself and then check regularly (at least once a day), should you be successful. Be sure to place it in an area you’re confident the chipmunk frequents too. Once you’ve caught the chipmunk, feel free to release it a good distance from your yard — at least 5 miles away in a quiet wooded area ideally.

Conclusion

By following these steps, you can get rid of chipmunks safely and humanely. Remember to be patient and persistent, as it may take some time to dissuade chipmunks from visiting your yard. If you’re unsure about the best course of action, it’s always best to consult with local pest management companies to ensure that you’re not breaking any laws or regulations.

