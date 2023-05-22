“Chippewa Valley High School threat” today : Macomb Daily: Chippewa Valley High School Shuts Down After Student Receives Threatening Phone Call

Macomb Daily reports: Chippewa Valley High School shut down following a student’s report of a threatening phone call. today 2023.

Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan released students on Monday morning after school officials received a threatening phone call. The police were called to investigate the origin of the threat, and the students were dismissed from the school as a precautionary measure. All students and staff were safe, and the incident was restricted to the high school.

News Source : Gina Joseph

