“Chippewa Valley High School threat” today : Macomb Daily: Chippewa Valley High School Shuts Down After Student Receives Threatening Phone Call

“Chippewa Valley High School threat” today : Macomb Daily: Chippewa Valley High School Shuts Down After Student Receives Threatening Phone Call

Posted on May 22, 2023

Macomb Daily reports: Chippewa Valley High School shut down following a student’s report of a threatening phone call. today 2023.
Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan released students on Monday morning after school officials received a threatening phone call. The police were called to investigate the origin of the threat, and the students were dismissed from the school as a precautionary measure. All students and staff were safe, and the incident was restricted to the high school.

News Source : Gina Joseph

  1. Chippewa Valley High School
  2. School closure due to threat
  3. Macomb Daily news
  4. Student safety concerns
  5. Law enforcement response
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply