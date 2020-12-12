Chloe Destrieux Death -Obituary – Dead : Chloe Destrieux has Died .

Chloe Destrieux has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Kii Small November 8, 2017 · Rest In Peace Chloe Destrieux, an inspirational and bubbly young leader that will be missed all around.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Mere Rangihuna wrote

November 7, 2017 ·

Kua heke mai nga roimata

Kua mamae te ngakau

Kua ngaro to matou tuahine ki te po

Hoki atu ki te kaihanga

Ki te karanga o Hinenuitepo

Ki te po nui

Ki te po roa

Ki te po kahore he otinga

Ko te tatau o te po i mua i a koe

Hoki atu ki te kaitiaki o te po

He honore, he kororia ki te Atua

He maunga rongo ki te whenua

Whakaaro pai ki te whanau o Chloe

Moe mai ra e Chloe i raro i te korowai aroha, pono me te tika

Na tou whanau o Te Pai o Takanini mo ake tonu

