Chloe Destrieux Death -Obituary – Dead : Chloe Destrieux has Died .
Chloe Destrieux has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Kii Small November 8, 2017 · Rest In Peace Chloe Destrieux, an inspirational and bubbly young leader that will be missed all around.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
Mere Rangihuna wrote
November 7, 2017 ·
Kua heke mai nga roimata
Kua mamae te ngakau
Kua ngaro to matou tuahine ki te po
Hoki atu ki te kaihanga
Ki te karanga o Hinenuitepo
Ki te po nui
Ki te po roa
Ki te po kahore he otinga
Ko te tatau o te po i mua i a koe
Hoki atu ki te kaitiaki o te po
He honore, he kororia ki te Atua
He maunga rongo ki te whenua
Whakaaro pai ki te whanau o Chloe
Moe mai ra e Chloe i raro i te korowai aroha, pono me te tika
Na tou whanau o Te Pai o Takanini mo ake tonu
