“Chlorinating Granules for Spas” : 5-Pound Leisure Time E5 Spa 56 Chlorinating Granules for Hot Tubs and Spas

5-Pound Leisure Time E5 Spa 56 Chlorinating Granules for Hot Tubs and Spas



As a spa and hot tub owner, maintaining the cleanliness of your water is essential. One of the most effective ways to do this is by using a high-quality sanitizer like Spa 56 Granular Chlorine from Leisure Time. This product is designed to work as both a regular maintenance treatment and a strong shock treatment, making it a versatile and essential addition to any spa or hot tub.

The key ingredient in Spa 56 is sodium di-chlor, which is a powerful and effective form of chlorine. With a purity level of 56%, it is able to quickly and effectively sanitize your water and eliminate any foreign organic material that may be present. This is especially important in spas and hot tubs, where people are often using the water for extended periods of time and introducing their own bacteria and other contaminants.

One of the benefits of Spa 56 Granular Chlorine is that it comes in a granular format, which means it does not need to be pre-dissolved before use. This makes it quick and easy to add to your spa or hot tub, saving you time and hassle. Additionally, it does not add unwanted calcium or leave residue, which can help to keep your water crystal clear and free from buildup.

When using Spa 56, it is important to follow the instructions carefully and use caution when handling the product. It is recommended to broadcast the chlorine directly into the spa water with the jets running, and to maintain free chlorine levels between 2-3 ppm. After adding the chlorine, it is important to wait at least 5 minutes to allow it to soak into the water. It is also important to ensure that your pH and alkalinity levels are balanced, as this will help the chlorine to work more effectively.

Leisure Time is a brand that is dedicated to providing high-quality water care products for spas, hot tubs, and jacuzzies. Their products are both economical and powerful, making them a popular choice among spa and hot tub owners. In addition to Spa 56 Granular Chlorine, they offer a wide selection of other products, including algaecides, deposit control formulas, non-chlorine shock treatments, surface cleaners, clarifiers, and enzyme-based cleaners.

Leisure Time is part of the parent company Sigura, which has a long heritage and more than a century of experience in developing innovative water treatment solutions. Other brands under the Sigura umbrella include HTH, Applied Biochemists, GLB, Spa Selections, and PooLife. With their focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Sigura is committed to delivering superior water treatments that improve the environment and enhance the security, health, and safety of the communities they serve.

In conclusion, Spa 56 Granular Chlorine is an essential product for spa and hot tub owners who want to maintain clean, clear, and sanitized water. Its powerful formula and quick-dissolving granular format make it a convenient and effective choice, while its compatibility with chlorine sanitizing systems ensures that it can be used with a wide range of spas and hot tubs. By using Spa 56 and other high-quality water care products from Leisure Time and Sigura, spa and hot tub owners can enjoy their water with confidence and peace of mind.



