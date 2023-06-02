“Chocolate Basque Burnt Cheesecake Recipe”: Recipe for the Perfect Basque Burnt Cheesecake with Chocolate Flavor

The Ultimate Chocolate Basque Burnt Cheesecake Recipe
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that everyone loves. But have you ever tried a Basque Burnt Cheesecake? It’s a dessert that originated in Spain and is known for its burnt exterior and creamy interior. This recipe takes it up a notch with the addition of chocolate. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, melted and cooled
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth and creamy.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Add the heavy cream, vanilla extract, and salt, and beat until well combined.
- Add the flour and mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
- Stir in the melted chocolate until everything is well combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is burnt and cracked, but the center is still slightly jiggly.
- Remove the cheesecake from the oven and let it cool completely at room temperature.
- Once cool, refrigerate the cheesecake for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Remove the cheesecake from the pan and serve at room temperature.
Tips:
- Make sure your cream cheese and eggs are at room temperature before you start. This will help everything mix together smoothly.
- Use a good quality chocolate for the best flavor.
- You can serve this cheesecake with whipped cream, fresh berries, or chocolate sauce.
- If you don’t have a springform pan, you can use a regular cake pan. Just line it with parchment paper and be careful when removing the cheesecake.
- Don’t worry if your cheesecake cracks or looks burnt. This is part of the charm of this dessert!
Conclusion:
This Chocolate Basque Burnt Cheesecake is a delicious and unique twist on a classic dessert. With its burnt exterior and creamy chocolate interior, it’s sure to impress anyone who tries it. Follow these simple steps and tips, and you’ll have a show-stopping dessert that everyone will love.
