“Chocolate Chunk Scones Recipe”: How to Make Mouthwatering Chocolate Chunk Scones in Your Own Kitchen

Indulge in Delicious Baked Goods with Ragged Coast Chocolates

If you’re a fan of chocolate and baked goods, you’ll love the offerings from Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook, Maine. Kate Shaffer, the owner of Ragged Coast Chocolates, recently shared her recipe for chocolate chunk scones, which you can easily make at home. Alternatively, you can also purchase pre-mixed baking kits from the store to whip up some delicious treats quickly.

The Recipe for Chocolate Chunk Scones

Here are the ingredients you need to make chocolate chunk scones:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of chocolate chunks

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the chilled butter to the bowl, and use a pastry cutter or your hands to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, egg, and vanilla extract. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and stir until just combined. Gently fold in the chocolate chunks. Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and shape it into a circle about 1 inch thick. Cut the circle into 8 wedges and transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the scones cool for a few minutes before serving.

Pre-Mixed Baking Kits

If you don’t have all the ingredients on hand or prefer a more convenient option, you can also purchase pre-mixed baking kits from Ragged Coast Chocolates. These kits come with all the dry ingredients you need to make chocolate chunk scones or other baked goods, along with a recipe card and some fun add-ins like sea salt flakes or caramel bits.

These kits are perfect for busy bakers who want to whip up something delicious without spending too much time on prep work. Plus, they make great gifts for friends or family members who love to bake.

About Ragged Coast Chocolates

Ragged Coast Chocolates is a small-batch chocolate and dessert company based in Westbrook, Maine. Founded by Kate Shaffer, a former pastry chef at several Michelin-starred restaurants, Ragged Coast Chocolates specializes in using high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients to create decadent treats that are both delicious and visually stunning.

The company’s signature offerings include hand-painted chocolate bonbons, sea salt caramels, and chocolate bars infused with unique flavors like lavender and Maine blueberries. In addition to their retail store in Westbrook, Ragged Coast Chocolates also sells their products online and ships nationwide.

In Conclusion

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice in the kitchen, you’ll love the delicious baked goods from Ragged Coast Chocolates. Try making Kate Shaffer’s chocolate chunk scones at home or pick up a pre-mixed baking kit from the store to enjoy some sweet treats without the hassle of measuring and mixing. Either way, you’re in for a treat!

News Source : Aaron Tanguay (NEWS CENTER Maine)

Source Link :207 Recipe: Making delicious chocolate chunk scones at home/