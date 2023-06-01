“Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Recipe”: Recipe for a Delicious Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Indulge in a Rich and Creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

If you’re a peanut butter lover, this dessert is a must-try! This chocolate peanut butter pie is perfect for summer, with its creamy and chilled texture that isn’t too heavy. The Oreo crust adds a chocolatey flavor that complements the peanut butter filling and chocolate ganache perfectly. This recipe is easy to follow and doesn’t require many ingredients, making it a great last-minute dessert option.

Ingredients

Crust

16 crushed Oreos

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

A pinch of salt

Filling

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

8 oz whipped topping

Ganache

1 cup chocolate chips (semi-sweet, milk, or dark)

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Crust

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Crush the Oreos in a blender or food processor, or place them in a ziplock bag and use a rolling pin to crush them to a powder. Mix the crushed Oreos with melted butter and a pinch of salt until it resembles damp sand. Add the mixture to a 9-inch pie dish and press it in with your fingers, a heavy glass, or a flat measuring cup. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool completely.

Filling

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth using a hand mixer. Add 1/3 of the whipped topping to the mixture and mix until smooth. Then, fold in the remaining whipped topping until fully incorporated. Fill the cooled crust with the filling and smooth the top.

Ganache

Heat the heavy cream in the microwave until steaming, about 45 seconds. Pour the steaming cream over the chocolate chips and let sit for 2-3 minutes. Use a fork or whisk to stir until the chocolate is fully melted and the ganache is shiny and smooth. Spoon the ganache over the peanut butter filling and smooth it out. Chill in the fridge for an hour or so until the ganache is set.

Tips and Variations

Use creamy peanut butter for a smooth filling. Chunky peanut butter will change the texture.

You can whip up 1 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream with 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar to stiff peaks instead of using whipped topping.

Use your favorite type of chocolate for the ganache.

You can use graham cracker or Nilla wafer crumbs instead of Oreos for the crust.

Storage

This chilled pie is great for making ahead and storing any leftovers you may have! Just make sure to store it in an airtight pie container or covered with plastic wrap to keep it fresh.

In the Refrigerator:

Store leftover pie covered in the fridge for 3-5 days.

Indulge in the rich and creamy flavors of this chocolate peanut butter pie. Its nutty chocolate flavor is sure to be a hit with friends and family. Plus, it’s a great way to cool down on a hot summer day!

