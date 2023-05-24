“Choi Min-young actor”: Actor Choi Min-young: A Brief Overview of the Artist

Who is Choi Min-young?

It can’t be denied that the rise in streaming platforms has meant that film and TV fans have been exposed to a lot of entertainment that they may have missed otherwise. International content has become a staple in the war to gain subscribers, so it did not take long before companies began sourcing existing shows and movies and then moving into producing their own.

South Korea has been an incredible wellspring of intriguing and popular productions that opened up a whole new world for many viewers. With the advent of these new venues, there is also an increase in interest in the information about the talent involved, particularly the actors.

This article will focus on one of the actors currently catching the eye of fans of the Netflix series XO, Kitty, filmed in Korea, so let’s answer the question who is Choi Min-young? With some facts about the actor.

Who is Choi Min-young?

Choi Min-young is a South Korean actor. The talented youngster started his TV work in 2014 and has worked consistently in the industry ever since. Choi Min-young would attend the Kaywon Arts High School and would be drawn to acting there. After realizing that this was his calling, he would major in acting at Dankook University.

He would cut his acting teeth in a series of K-dramas and found a niche playing the younger versions of established characters in flashbacks. As well as acting, Min-young is also very musical and found himself in many musical productions, live on stage and in theatre.

Where is Choi Min-young from?

The rising star is from Seoul, South Korea.

How old is Choi Min-young?

Born on October 9, 2002, at the time of writing, Choi Min-young is twenty.

What is Choi Min-young most known for?

Despite his young age, there are a number of shows that he has appeared in. Here are some of his most well-known roles:

W. Two Worlds (2016)

Entertainer (2016)

Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017)

Chicago Typewriter (2017)

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Confession (2019)

Itaewon Class (2020)

Sweet Munchies (2020)

You Are My Spring (2021)

Dream Palace (2022)

XO, Kitty (2023)

As well as his TV and film roles, Min-young has also appeared on stage in musical productions of Kinky Boots, Bonnie and Clyde, and Frankenstein.

XO, Kitty is Min-young’s debut in a Netflix series and also his most prominent role to date. The series is a sequel to the hugely popular trilogy of films To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and sees the character of Kitty enrolling in a Korean school to be closer to her boyfriend Dae, played by Min-young, and to find out more about her late mother. The show will provide huge exposure for the young actor, and we imagine we will be hearing more about him in the future.

Can you find Choi Min-young on social media?

It will not surprise you to know that you can follow the actor on Instagram. You can find his blue-ticked account at choi_minyeong.

Choi Min-young biography Choi Min-young age Choi Min-young movies Choi Min-young TV shows Choi Min-young girlfriend

News Source : Ready Steady Cut

Source Link :Who is Choi Min-young? Facts about the Actor/