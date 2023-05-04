Chokehold death : AOC Criticized by Mayor Adams for ‘Irresponsible’ Comments on Homeless Subway Rider’s Chokehold Death

Mayor Adams Criticizes AOC’s “Irresponsible” Comments on Subway Death

New York Mayor, Eric Adams, has criticized Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her comments on the death of a homeless subway rider. Jordan Neely, who was recognized by some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator, died after being restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who put him in a chokehold.

Controversial Comments

Amid protests and rising calls for criminal charges over the incident, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to claim that Neely had been “murdered”. However, Adams has described her comments as “irresponsible” and called for the district attorney to be allowed to conduct his investigation without interference.

The Incident

Neely, who was homeless, was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan when the group restrained him. The altercation was recorded by a freelance journalist and posted online. It showed the man holding Neely in a headlock position for several minutes as he tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. Neely, who was Black, lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after.

Responses

The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold. However, any determination about criminal culpability will be left to the legal system. As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness, while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions.

Heightened Public Attention

Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train last year, Mayor Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

Tributes and Calls for Action

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Several Democratic elected officials have called for the incident to be investigated further, with Reverend Al Sharpton demanding that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter.

Conclusion

The death of Jordan Neely has sparked a debate about the use of force by members of the public and the wider issues of homelessness and mental illness. While the investigation into his death continues, there are calls for action to be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

