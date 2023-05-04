“Chokehold death” : Marine Puts New York Subway Passenger in Chokehold Resulting in Death of Jordan Neely

Black man dies in New York subway after being put in a chokehold

A Black man identified as Jordan Neely died on a New York subway train after fellow passengers tackled him and put him in a chokehold until he went limp. Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in Times Square, was shouting and pacing back and forth on board a subway train in Manhattan, complaining about being hungry and thirsty. At least three people restrained him, including a 24-year-old US Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck. Video footage of the altercation shows the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. Neely lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after.

The Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody but later released without charges. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating the incident.

Neely’s death has sparked outrage and protests in New York. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person who appeared to be in the throes of mental illness, while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling “disgusted.”

Mr Neely‘s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner,” and complaining of hunger and thirst. Neely did not physically attack anyone, Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground.

Protests in New York

New York’s attention to homelessness and mental illness

Conclusion

The death of Jordan Neely has sparked outrage and protests in New York, with many calling for an arrest to be made. Neely’s case highlights the need for a better approach to mental illness and homelessness in New York’s public transport system. It is hoped that the investigation will provide answers and justice for Neely’s family and the wider community.

