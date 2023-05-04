Chokehold death on NYC subway Today : Family says man who died in chokehold on NYC subway was unable to recover from mother’s murder in Bayonne in 2007

Man Dies in New York Subway Choking Incident

The recent death of Jordan Neely, a former Bayonne man, has sent shockwaves through New York City. Neely died after being tackled and put in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a train beneath Manhattan. He had been in apparent mental distress and shouting at fellow passengers when the incident occurred. Neely’s death has sparked powerful reactions, with some calling the chokehold a homicide and others defending the passenger’s action as a defense against disorder.

Neely’s death has been particularly traumatic for his family, who say that the murder of his mother in Bayonne in 2007 sent him into a deep depression. Christine Neely was murdered and stuffed into a suitcase that was left on the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York and found on April 7, 2007. Jordan Neely was 14 at the time. Shawn Southerland, her boyfriend, was convicted at a trial at which Jordan Neely testified. Southerland was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Family members say that after his mother’s death, Jordan dropped out of high school and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and PTSD. He was homeless and earned money by performing as a Michael Jackson impersonator. He typically did not take his prescribed medications.

Manhattan prosecutors have promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring criminal charges in the death of Jordan Neely. The medical examiner’s office has determined that Neely died from compression of the neck, but any determination about criminal culpability will be left to the legal system. No one has been arrested, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would review autopsy reports and assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.

The incident has sparked protests in New York City, with some calling for an arrest. The Rev. Al Sharpton has demanded that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Mayor Eric Adams has called for an investigation to take its course and cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

The death of Jordan Neely has raised questions about the use of force by fellow passengers on public transportation. While some have defended the passenger’s action as a defense against disorder, others have called for greater restraint and caution in such situations. The incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and training among the public on how to respond to mental health crises and other emergencies on public transportation.

