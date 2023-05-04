“chokehold” : Ex-Marine uses chokehold on New York subway passenger, resulting in death

Keeping News Free: How Readers Can Help Support Journalism

As news consumers, it’s easy to take for granted the availability of free online news content. However, behind every news article or video lies a team of journalists, editors, and staff who work tirelessly to report on important events and issues. In an era of declining revenue and increasing competition, it’s becoming more important than ever for readers to support journalism in whatever way they can.

One way to do this is by contributing to reader-supported news organizations like The Journal. As the website notes, more than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to help keep free access to the site. For the price of one cup of coffee each week, readers can help ensure that The Journal can continue to provide quality news coverage without resorting to paywalls or other restrictive measures.

Of course, supporting journalism isn’t just about financial contributions. There are many other ways that readers can help keep news free and accessible to everyone. Here are a few ideas:

Share articles and videos on social media. By sharing news content with your friends and followers, you help to increase its reach and visibility. This can help to build a loyal readership and spread awareness about important issues. Provide feedback and engage with journalists. Whether you agree or disagree with a particular article or viewpoint, it’s important to provide feedback to journalists and editors. This can help them to improve their reporting and better understand the needs and concerns of their readers. Stay informed and educated. One of the best ways to support journalism is by staying informed and educated about the issues that matter most to you. This can involve reading a variety of news sources, attending public events and forums, or engaging with other members of your community. Support independent media outlets. While larger news organizations often have more resources and reach, independent media outlets can provide a valuable alternative perspective and a unique voice in the media landscape. By supporting independent news sources, readers can help to diversify the media and ensure that a wide range of voices are heard.

Ultimately, the future of journalism will depend on the support and engagement of readers. By staying informed, providing feedback, and contributing to reader-supported news organizations, we can help to ensure that quality news coverage remains free and accessible to everyone. So the next time you read an article or watch a news video, take a moment to consider the hard work and dedication that went into producing it – and consider how you can help support journalism in your own way.

