“chokehold” : Ex-Marine’s chokehold kills New York subway passenger

Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old man who was known to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator, died from compression of the neck, according to the city’s medical examiner. Mr Neely was restrained by at least three people, including a US Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck, while yelling and pacing back and forth on a train in Manhattan. Video footage of the altercation showed the man lying beneath Mr Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Mr Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Mr Neely’s arms, while a third person held down his shoulder. It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.

Mr Neely, who was black, lost consciousness during the struggle. Paramedics and police arrived after the train stopped at a station, but he was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly afterwards. The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly. The medical examiner’s office classified Mr Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating.

As news of Mr Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness, while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday afternoon in the station where Mr Neely died to call for an arrest. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling “disgusted”. “I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in,” he said.

Mr Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention on both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Mr Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner” and complaining of hunger and thirst. Mr Neely did not physically attack anyone, Mr Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground. The video starts with Mr Neely already on the subway car’s floor, with the man’s left arm around Mr Neely’s neck, locked into his other arm positioned against the man’s head. A second man holds Mr Neely’s outstretched arm while pinning the other hand against his body. Mr Neely is mostly still, but half a minute later, tries to struggle out of the headlock. Eventually, he goes limp.

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis. He questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges, “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking. This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.”

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold/