Chokehold homicide : Medical examiner rules death of man involved in NYC subway altercation as homicide due to chokehold

Man Dies After Being Restrained on New York City Subway

A man shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city’s medical examiner determined Wednesday.

Altercation on F Train

Neely is recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck.

Video of the Encounter

Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.

Death Classified as Homicide

Neely, who is Black, lost consciousness during the struggle. EMTs and police arrived after the train stopped at a station. He was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after. The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Reaction to the Incident

As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

Investigation Underway

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” read a statement from a spokesperson for the DA.

Calls for Action

Those calls were echoed by several Democratic elected officials, who described the incident as a low point for the city. A spokesperson for the mayor touted his administration’s investment in mental health initiatives, but declined to comment directly on Neely’s death, noting, “There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here.”

Neely’s Background

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action, as the city grapples with issues of homelessness, mental illness, and police reform. The investigation into Neely’s death is ongoing, and many are hoping for justice and accountability in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

