Chokehold : Man dies while being restrained by NYC subway passengers in a chokehold

Background

A man known for his Michael Jackson impersonations, Jordan Neely, died after he was restrained by fellow riders on a New York City subway train. Neely was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who put him in a headlock that lasted several minutes until Neely went limp.

Cause of Death and Investigations

The city’s medical examiner determined that Neely died from compression of the neck, and his death was classified as a homicide and a chokehold. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident. Neely’s death has sparked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials, with some describing it as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness, and others defending the Marine veteran’s actions.

Reaction to Neely’s Death

A group of protesters gathered at the station where Neely died to call for an arrest. Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

Tributes and Neely’s Past

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Neely’s mother, Christie Neely, was also violently killed in 2007.

Call for Justice

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train. “We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable. It wasn’t acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now,” Sharpton said.

Conclusion

The incident involving Neely’s death has sparked discussions about mental health, homelessness, overreactions, and justice. Investigations are ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the legal system will determine regarding criminal culpability.

