“Chokehold” : Man restrained by NYC subway passengers dies due to chokehold

Man Dies After Being Restrained by Subway Riders

On Monday afternoon, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old man known to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator, was yelling and pacing on a New York City subway train when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran. Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man holding Neely in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. Neely, who is Black, lost consciousness during the struggle and died from compression of the neck.

The Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness, and others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges. Those calls were echoed by several Democratic elected officials, who described the incident as a low point for the city.

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year. Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007. Then a teenager, Neely was an agile Michael Jackson impersonator, soliciting donations as he moonwalked through the subway and lip-synced to “Billie Jean.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train. “We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable. It wasn’t acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now,” Sharpton said.

Andre Zachery, Neely’s father, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

News Source : JAKE OFFENHARTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

Source Link :Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers/