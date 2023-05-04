Chokehold : National News: Man restrained by NYC subway passengers dies due to chokehold

Man Dies After Being Restrained on NYC Subway Train

On Monday, a man shouting at people on a New York City subway train died after being restrained by fellow riders, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city’s medical examiner determined on Wednesday. Neely, who was Black, is recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck. It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.

Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. Neely lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after. The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest. Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways.

The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner,” and complaining of hunger and thirst. Neely did not physically attack anyone, Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground. Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis—and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating. During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday night, Mayor Eric Adams said there were still too many unknowns. “We don’t know exactly what happened here,” Adams said, adding that “we should allow the investigation to take its course.” Andre Zachery, Neely’s father, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

News Source : Norman Transcript

Source Link :Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers | National News/