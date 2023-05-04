“Chokehold” : Passengers put man in chokehold on NYC subway, leading to his death

Man Dies After Being Restrained on New York Subway Train

Background A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city’s medical examiner determined Wednesday. Neely is recognisable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub.

The Incident On Monday afternoon, Neely was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a US Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck. Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder. It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him. Neely, who is Black, lost consciousness during the struggle. EMTs and police arrived after the train stopped at a station. He was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after.

Investigation and Reactions The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating. As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

City Issues Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

Personal Life of Neely Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

