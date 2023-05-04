Chokehold. : Protests erupt after a man dies from a chokehold on a NYC subway

Black Lives Matter Protests in NYC After Jordan Neely’s Death

On Wednesday, July 13th, Black Lives Matter protestors flooded the New York City subway system, demanding justice for Jordan Neely. The 30-year-old man died after being placed in a chokehold by a subway rider on July 9th. The city’s medical examiner determined that Neely died from compression of the neck and that the manner of death was a chokehold. According to journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who recorded a video of the incident that was shared on Facebook, Neely was showing signs of mental illness at the time.

The suspect, a 24-year-old subway rider who is also a Marine, according to authorities, was taken into custody for questioning on July 12th and was later released without being charged. However, police and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Neely’s death has prompted outrage after a video of the incident spread on social media. Some New Yorkers recalled encountering him during the years he spent performing as a Michael Jackson impersonator, often inside the Times Square transit hub. The incident has also raised concerns about the criminalization of homelessness in New York City.

“The mayor is responsible because he criminalized homelessness,” said Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter. “What message is New York City sending to the rest of the world? It’s ok to choke and kill unruly black people?”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on July 13th, saying, “Any loss of life is tragic. There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further. However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations. And I need all elected officials and advocacy groups to join us in prioritizing getting people the care they need and not just allowing them to languish.”

The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health resources and support in New York City, particularly for those who are experiencing homelessness. The city’s current approach of criminalizing homelessness has been criticized for perpetuating cycles of poverty and making it more difficult for individuals to access the care and resources they need.

The Black Lives Matter protests in response to Jordan Neely’s death serve as a reminder of the ongoing fight for racial justice and accountability in policing. The incident has also underscored the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support for those who need it, rather than criminalizing and punishing individuals who are struggling. As the investigation into Neely’s death continues, it is important to prioritize the needs and well-being of all individuals, particularly those who are most vulnerable and marginalized.

News Source : Kirstin Cole,Associated Press

Source Link :NYC chokehold death on subway sparks protests/