Chokehold Today : Coroner confirms man attacked by NYC subway passengers died due to chokehold

A man shouting at people on a New York City subway train died after being restrained by fellow riders. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black man, was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan. At least three people, including a US Marine veteran, restrained him. The Marine veteran put Neely in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp. Neely lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after. The medical examiner determined that Neely died from compression of the neck.

Marine Veteran Not Charged

The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody but released without charges. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating the incident. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold. However, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Heightened Attention on Homelessness and Mental Illness

Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

Strong Reactions from New Yorkers and Officials

As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness, while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

Tributes Pour In for Neely

Neely is recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year. Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007. Then a teenager, Neely was an agile Michael Jackson impersonator, Williams said, soliciting donations as he moonwalked through the subway and lip-synced to “Billie Jean.”

Calls for Investigation

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis. He questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges. “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking,” he said. “This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.” Those calls were echoed by several Democratic elected officials, who described the incident as a low point for the city.

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train.

