Chokehold Today : NYC Subway Passengers Use Chokehold to Restrain Man, Resulting in His Death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Man Dies After Chokehold by Fellow Riders on NYC Subway Train

A man identified as Jordan Neely died on Monday afternoon after being restrained by fellow riders on a New York City subway train. Neely, who was known in the city for being a Michael Jackson impersonator, was shouting and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan when he was restrained by at least three people. One of the riders, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, put Neely in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp. Video captured by a freelance journalist shows the Marine holding Neely in a headlock position for several minutes as a second passenger pinned Neely’s arms, and a third held down his shoulder. EMTs and police arrived after the train stopped at a station, and Neely was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after. The city’s medical examiner determined that Neely died from compression of the neck and classified his death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

The video of the incident, which was posted online, has evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some defended the Marine veteran’s actions, while others described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness. Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner” and complaining of hunger and thirst before he was restrained, according to the freelance journalist who recorded the incident. Neely did not physically attack anyone, the journalist added. Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges. “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking,” he said. “This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.” Several Democratic elected officials described the incident as a low point for the city.

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments. Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007. Then a teenager, Neely was an agile Michael Jackson impersonator, Williams said, soliciting donations as he moonwalked through the subway and lip-synced to “Billie Jean.” “He embodied the hustle spirit of New York,” Williams said. “He was a great performer and it’s a real tragedy that he was killed so senselessly.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train. “We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable. It wasn’t acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now,” Sharpton said. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

